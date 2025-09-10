New tropical wave emerges as Atlantic hurricane season peaks quietly

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and there is now a new area to watch in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to float off Africa late week and could slowly organize this weekend into early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a Low Development Chance.

PM TROPICS UPDATE 9-10-25

Despite the new area, the peak of hurricane season has been extremely quiet.

This is the first time since 2016 no tropical storm or hurricane has been in the Atlantic basin.

One of those systems made landfall in Florida.

Eight years ago, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Marco Island in Southwest Florida as a Category 3 major hurricane.

Irma produced extensive wind damage and flooding across much of the state.

The storm was the first major hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma in October 2005.

