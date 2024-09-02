NFL player and former Gator Ricky Pearsall shot by teen during robbery in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — An attempted robbery over the weekend left an NFL football player shot in the chest.

Police said San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday by a teenager trying to steal his high-end watch.

Pearsall is out of the hospital and recovering at home while the 17-year-old is in custody.

Detectives say Pearsall was targeted because of his watch and not because he is an NFL player.

Pearsall also played for two seasons at the University of Florida in 2022 and 2023.

“As far as we know right now, the suspect was acting alone,” said San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott.

Detectives said the robbery happened in downtown San Francisco in broad daylight.

Police say Pearsall and the teen struggled and were both shot.

