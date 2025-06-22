NHC tracking new low-pressure system in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda produces disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a 10% chance of tropical development.

The system is expected to move northeastward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, potentially undergoing slow development before encountering strong upper-level winds.

Meteorologists closely monitor the system’s progress as it moves through the Atlantic. While the chance of tropical development remains low at 10%, the system’s trajectory could bring it into regions with varying atmospheric conditions.

The impact of strong upper-level winds on the system’s development is uncertain, which could hinder its ability to organize into a more structured tropical system.

As the system progresses in its northeastward journey, its development will be influenced by shifting atmospheric conditions, prompting experts to closely monitor any potential changes.

