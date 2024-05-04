Nice and warm weekend ahead for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be dry for most of the day, with a few isolated showers.

Tonight will be dry and quiet, with the lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will have a better chance for sea breeze showers and storms.

Weather 05/04/2024

Sunday will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Following week, temperatures are on the rise.

By Wednesday, the highs will hit the mid to upper 90s.

Weather 05/04/2024

