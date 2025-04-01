Ocala medical doctor arrested for alleged battery during patient visit

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Police Department has released information on the arrest of a local Ocala medical doctor for alleged battery against a patient.

On March 24, Ocala Police arrested Dr. Jose Jacob, 65, for allegedly inappropriately touching a patient during their appointment.

Officers interviewed multiple individuals on the scene, including Dr. Jacob, who initially denied all allegations but later provided conflicting statements.

Additional information revealed that Jacob had prior allegations of inappropriate conduct at this location and another in North Carolina.

After the investigation, a warrant was released for Jose Jacob’s arrest and he was taken into custody by Lake County Sheriff’s Office on March 28.

Police ask that if you or someone you know has experienced similar behavior involving Jose Jacob or witnessed inappropriate conduct, please contact the Ocala Police Department.

