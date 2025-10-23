Ocoee to host Halloween Howl Night at Bill Breeze Park

OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee will host Halloween Howl Night at Bill Breeze Park, offering a free, family-friendly celebration of the spooky season.

The event will be on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is organized by the City of Ocoee Parks and Leisure Services Department, and promises a night filled with Halloween-themed activities, including a Spooky Maze, Costume Parade, Trunk or Treat, food trucks, and games.

The city said the Halloween event is part of Ocoee’s 100-Year Centennial Celebration.

For those interested in attending, Bill Breeze Park is located at 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761.

More information can be found on the City of Ocoee’s website or by contacting Ocoee Parks and Leisure Services at (407) 905-3180.

