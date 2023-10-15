Oct. 20-22: Dinosaurs invade the Orange County Convention Center at Jurassic Quest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dinosaur fans, get ready to travel back millions of years in time — and you won’t have to go beyond Orlando do it.

Jurassic Quest returns to Central Florida on Oct. 20 and promises many prehistoric delights.

Organizers said the event is the largest traveling dinosaur experience in the country and offers a family-friendly, interactive experience that features photorealistic dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest visits Orlando Oct. 20-22. (Jurassic Quest)

“Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education, and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows ... and more!”

Jurassic Quest runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Hours are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 20, 12 p.m. -8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Orange County Convention Center is located at 9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

Organizers recommended purchasing tickets in advance.

For ticket pricing, options and more information about Jurassic Quest, click here.

