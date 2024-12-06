Officer-involved shooting reported in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Titusville, officials said.

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors said police responded to an officer-involved shooting around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

Connors said the shooting happened as officers responded to a domestic violence incident.

Read: FHP: 1 dead in rollover crash in east Orange County

A man jumped out of his vehicle with a weapon, threatening the responding officer, Connors said.

Connors said the incident stemmed from a recent series of domestic violence encounters over the last several weeks.

Read: ‘We feel really let down by Volkswagen’: VW all-electric SUV in shop more than 7 months

The man was shot by police and sustained very serious injuries, and was transported to the hospital, Connors said.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group