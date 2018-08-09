0 Jacksonville Beach police officer shot near Waffle House

A Jacksonville Beach sergeant confirmed with Action News Jax that an officer was shot near the Waffle House on Beach Blvd. and 3rd St. Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that two people were transported to a hospital.

Action News Jax reporter Danielle Avitable is at Memorial Hospital where the Jacksonville Beach Officer was taken after being shot outside the Waffle House.

Action News Jax reporter Kevin Clark has confirmed that two people were shot - an officer and the suspect.

Jacksonville Beach PD said that the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to police, the officer's patrol car was shot at while traveling in the 500 block of Beach Blvd. and the suspect fled to the area near the Waffle House on Beach Ave. near 3rd St. where gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect.

Just spoke with the Mayor as he left the hospital to be with officer & his family. He says the officer is in stable condition and “strong as an ox”. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ig2XECyHoi — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) August 9, 2018

MORE NEW INFO FROM @KevinANjax - @JaxBeachPD tell Kevin that the suspect appeared to be on foot & the officer who was first shot at saw the suspect raising the gun toward him prior to shooting. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 9, 2018

#UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at Jacksonville Beach police officer as he drove by & then he ran off. Two other officers confronted him and he shot at the officers & one was struck. The suspect was also shot @ActionNewsJax #anjbreaking #policeshooting #JaxBeach pic.twitter.com/CqjOJ9kBUk — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) August 9, 2018

UPDATE: Officer’s patrol car was shot at while traveling in the 500 block area of Beach Blvd. Suspect fled to Waffle House area where gunfire was exchanged with other officers. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) August 9, 2018

BREAKING NEW INFO: @KevinANjax has confirmed TWO people shot - The officer & the suspect. @JaxBeachPD say injuries are NOT life-threatening. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 9, 2018

Mayor Curry reacting to news of @JaxBeachPD officer shot. We’re hearing it “..looks like he’ll be ok”. Team coverage now on CBS 47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/kIjNzqJD3d — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) August 9, 2018

I’m headed to the hospital. Stay with @ActionNewsJax for the latest https://t.co/4vODeaPV6q — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) August 9, 2018

At least 4 bullet holes in a red Mini Cooper parked at the Waffle House. @WOKVNews @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/M7nQ1ngBiM — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) August 9, 2018

Breaking: new video from Memorial Hospital where #JaxBeach Officer who was shot near beach’s #WaffleHouse was taken. Expect to see many local officers showing up in support. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4v70ujezjR — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) August 9, 2018

