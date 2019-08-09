  • Officials: FHP patrol car and road ranger vehicle involved in crash on I-4 in Orange County

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pickup truck driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a road ranger truck and a patrol car Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash happened along I-4 at mile marker 74 in Orange County.

    Officials said a road ranger vehicle was behind a trooper car with its emergency lights on and traffic cones out to warn other motorists of a crash.

    The pickup truck driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the patrol car.

    Officials said the driver of the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of not having a driver's license. 

    The road ranger driver was out of the truck and not injured, according to officials. 

    The trooper was sitting in the patrol car and suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, authorities said. 

