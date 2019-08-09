Officials: FHP patrol car and road ranger vehicle involved in crash on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pickup truck driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a road ranger truck and a patrol car Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened along I-4 at mile marker 74 in Orange County.
Related Headlines
Officials said a road ranger vehicle was behind a trooper car with its emergency lights on and traffic cones out to warn other motorists of a crash.
The pickup truck driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the patrol car.
Officials said the driver of the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of not having a driver's license.
The road ranger driver was out of the truck and not injured, according to officials.
The trooper was sitting in the patrol car and suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, authorities said.
A FHP Patrol car and road ranger truck were struck by a pickup truck that lost control on I-4. The trooper and road ranger were at the scene of another crash, when their vehicles were struck. Thankfully only minor injuries. Slow down near crash scenes and #arrivealive . pic.twitter.com/OD2MFDXuqR— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 8, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}