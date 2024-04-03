Officials: Fire destroys home in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A fire broke out in a home in Orange County on Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue rushed to the 800 block of Alfred Dr in Winter Park.

Officials said the firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

One person was taken to Advent Health Orlando due to smoke inhalation.

Maitland Fire and Rescue helped to fight the fire.

#HouseFire: Just before 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Alfred Dr in Winter Park. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 1 patient was transported to Advent Health Orlando. @MaitlandFire assisted with the call. pic.twitter.com/IEXwDDtqjk — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 3, 2024

