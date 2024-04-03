Local

Officials: Fire destroys home in Winter Park

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A fire broke out in a home in Orange County on Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue rushed to the 800 block of Alfred Dr in Winter Park.

Officials said the firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

One person was taken to Advent Health Orlando due to smoke inhalation.

Maitland Fire and Rescue helped to fight the fire.

