Oily rags, gasoline spark fire risks, NFPA warns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Oily rags used to clean paints, stains, and varnishes can trap heat and potentially cause fires, according to safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association.

The National Fire Protection Association advises against leaving oily rags in a pile, especially indoors, due to the risk of fire.

These rags should be taken outside to dry and spread out to prevent heat accumulation.

Once oily rags are dry, they should be stored in a metal container filled with a water or detergent solution to break down the oils. This container should be kept in a cool place, away from direct sunlight or heat sources.

To prevent accidental fires, it is crucial to avoid smoking or using flames around oily rags or other combustible materials.

If oil-based liquids spill on clothing, the clothing should be removed and placed outside to dry before laundering.

Gasoline should only be used as motor fuel and stored in containers specifically designed for that purpose. These containers must be kept outdoors, in a detached garage or shed, and never indoors.

By following these safety tips, individuals can reduce the risk of fires associated with oily rags and improper gasoline storage.+

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group