One year later: Loved ones gather to remember community activist’s son shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been one year since the son of a local community activist, who works to end gun violence, was shot and killed.

Deputies found the body of Anthony Nixon near an abandoned home along Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue last October.

Loved ones gathered to celebrate his life and giving spirit by feeding community members near the Parramore Oaks Apartments.

Nixon’s mother said he was always helping others, and a recent Facebook memory inspired her.

Read: Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her

“Facebook gives you memories,” she said “And it was a memory of him taking someone a steak dinner; one of my friends posted it.

“Just in honor of him and continuing his legacy of having a heart of gold and being the giving person that he is – we’re giving back to the community.”

Deputies arrested two people last year in connection to Nixon’s death, and they were charged with second-degree murder.

Read: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group