OneBlood issues urgent call for blood donations ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood is issuing an urgent call for blood donations before Tropical Storm Idalia makes landfall in Florida.

Officials said there is a need for all blood types, but there is an increased need for types O negative and O positive as well as platelets.

“Hurricanes and tropical systems often disrupt blood collections for several days,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations. “The most critical time for blood donations is prior to any storm or hurricane in order to sustain the blood supply during and immediately after the event.”

Read: All blood donors regardless of gender, sexual orientation now screened the same way

OneBlood encourages all eligible donors to make blood donation part of their storm preparations and visit a donor center or Big Red Bus as soon as possible. For a list of OneBlood locations, click here.

New FDA regulations make it easier for LGBTQ+ members to donate blood, 7 years after Pulse tragedy New FDA regulations make it easier for LGBTQ+ members to donate blood, 7 years after Pulse tragedy (Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group