Opening statements begin in convicted murderer’s resentencing trial in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurors are inside the Orange County Courthouse on Monday to hear opening statements in a murderer’s third resentencing trial.

The jurors will decide whether Bessman Okafor should be sentenced to death for the murder of Alex Zaldivar in 2012.

His original death sentence was overturned but then put back in play because of a change in state law.

Last year, his second resentencing trial ended in a mistrial after a juror lied about talking to a friend about the case.

