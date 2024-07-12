Orange County deputies close to making arrests after vehicle break-ins at fire stations, sheriff say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies are close to making arrests in a recent rash of gun thefts at fire stations.

Channel 9 has previously reported at least three car break-ins at fire stations in July.

“The firefighters carry guns and leave them in their cars. There’s no way two ways around it, and that’s why those fire stations are targeted,” Mina said.

Channel 9 learned that in one of those cases, someone made a 911 call, but when firefighters got to the alleged emergency, there was nothing there.

Questions exist about whether the crooks made that call so that firefighters would be out of the fire station when they arrived.

Cars owned by firefighters are not the only target for thieves.

In the last two years, criminals have stolen about 400 guns from cars in Orange County.

