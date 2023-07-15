Local

Orange County deputies, FDLE search for missing man with dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 87-year-old man with dementia.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Saturday to help in the search for Franklin Colon.

According to a news release, he was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Lyndscape Street in Orlando, near the Wedgefield area.

Deputies said Colon was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Investigators said he was driving a white 2008 Kia Rio with a tag that reads 88C EMM.

Law enforcement considers Colon to be endangered.

If you have information about this man, contact the sheriff’s office at 407-254-7233 or call 911.

See a map of the location below:

