Dog adoption center celebrates grand opening in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There is a new center for Volusia County residents to meet a furry friend.

The Halifax Humane Society will hold the grand opening of its Dog Adoption Center Saturday.

The center in the Volusia Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the celebration.

In a social media post, the organization said guests adopted eight dogs at the soft opening on Friday.

This weekend marks the end of National Adoption Week, and those looking to adopt can visit PetSmart stores in Lake Mary and Ocoee from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Altamonte PetSmart stores will be available on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seminole County Animal Services is also offering $5 dog adoptions in July.

