Orange County eyes film, TV incentives

Orange County may start an incentives program to bring television and film productions to Central Florida.

On May 7, the Orange County Commission will consider forming a film incentive working group that would propose recommendations to the county on starting a local program, an idea previously floated in 2023. The meeting will include a discussion with Commissioner Emily Bonilla, who has led Sunshine Meetings with interested education and industry partners.

Florida ended its statewide film incentives program in 2016, as other states like Georgia with dedicated funds have drawn more production activity. When it was active, the state program generated nearly $1 billion in total wages for 100,000 Floridians and $1.5 billion in spending.

