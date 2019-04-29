0 Orange County family forced to remove goats from residence following neighborhood dispute

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family said that they've been forced to give up their goats following a neighborhood dispute over chickens and the amount of space and trees between homes.

Mohammad Ali said he raised his goats, "Happy" and "Brownie," since they were young.

He said neighbors called code enforcement on him after he called on them first for cutting a tree buffer between the property lines.

Orange County allows other animals in the neighborhood, but animals such as sheep, swine or goats are outlawed.

"If I wanted to, I could put up a stable and bring four horses and the county can't say anything about that," said Ali. "But if I have two little 50-pound goats, that apparently is a big issue."

Channel 9 noticed camels in someone's yard across the street from Ali's residence, which also shouldn't be allowed.

Commissioner Betsy Vanderley said district officials are working on the issue, but couldn't make a promise to get Ali's goats back to his home.

Ali is hoping for some type of compromise with the county and his neighbors.

He's currently paying $20 a day to board the goats.

"It's like your family pet has died, even though they haven't died," said Ali. "So anyone who has been through that experience knows how painful and tragic that is and we're living through that."

Ali also said his family is willing to pay for a permit to keep the goats at their home, but the county does not currently allow it.

