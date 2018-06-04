  • Orange County Fire Rescue opens new fire station near UCF

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue officially opened a new fire station near the University of Central Florida Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    Station 67 is on University Boulevard near Rouse Road, 2 miles east of UCF.

    Related Headlines

    Fire Chief Otto Drozd III said the opening of the new station could reduce response times in east Orange County by as many as three minutes.

    Photos: Orange County Fire Station 67 ribbon cutting

    "It means if they have a loved one (who is having a) heart attack (or) stroke, we're going to be able to get (to) them fast," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said during the ceremony. "This is incredibly important for this community."

    In 2015, $30 million was allocated to open three new fire stations in east Orange County. Fire stations will be opened on Avalon Park Boulevard and South Goldenrod Road.

    Drozd said the county has previously experienced a shortage of paramedics, but he said all newly hired firefighters must cross train as paramedics within three years of being hired because most emergency calls are medical-related.

    Watch: New fire station to open in Orange County

    Watch: Orange County Fire Rescue to use more drones to save lives

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange County Fire Rescue opens new fire station near UCF

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman found dead after early morning swim in Lake Orienta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fight between landlady, tenants turns into stabbing, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe storms flip planes parked at airport in Brevard Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now