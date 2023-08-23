Orange County man accused of shooting 2 of his sisters, killing 1

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said a man opened fire on his sisters killing one and injuring the other on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home around 10:30 a.m. on Charles Street.

Deputies said Rowby Severe, 37, shot his two sisters, and 41-year-old Magael Brown died on the scene.

Deputies said another woman in her 30s was found on scene with a non-life threatening injury. The sheriff’s office says she was transported to the hospital.

