Orange County Public School Graduation ceremony schedules and where to stream them

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools have their High School graduation ceremonies this week.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Here is a list of where and when each school’s graduation ceremony will take place and where you can stream them:
Tuesday, May 21
- Orange County Virtual
- Dr. Phillips Center, 10 a.m.
- Freedom High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
- Lake Nona High School
- Kia Center, 8:30 a.m.
- Colonial High School
- Kia Center, 2 p.m.
- Acceleration West
- Edgewater High School, 5 p.m.
- Orange Technical College
- Kia Center, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
- East River High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Acceleration East
- Oak Ridge, 5 p.m.
- Alternative Education
- Boone High School, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 24
- Winter Park High School
- Kia Center, 8:30 a.m.
- Olympia High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Timber Creek High School
- Kia Center, 2 p.m.
- Cypress Creek High School
- Kia Center, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
- Windermere High School
- Kia Center, 8:30 a.m.
- Edgewater High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Apopka High School
- Kia Center, 2 p.m.
- Lake Buena Vista High School
- UCF, 2 p.m.
- Jones High School
- Kia Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Boone High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 29
- University High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- West Orange High School
- UCF, 2 p.m.
- Horizon High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
- Ocoee High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Wekiva High School
- UCF, 2 p.m.
- Evans High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 31
- Dr. Phillips High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Oak Ridge High School
- UCF, 2 p.m.
Read: Orlando man arrested after driving over 140 mph on I-4, troopers say
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group