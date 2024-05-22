Orange County Public School Graduation ceremony schedules and where to stream them

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools have their High School graduation ceremonies this week.

Here is a list of where and when each school’s graduation ceremony will take place and where you can stream them:

Tuesday, May 21

Orange County Virtual

Dr. Phillips Center, 10 a.m.

Freedom High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Lake Nona High School

Kia Center, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Colonial High School

Kia Center, 2 p.m.



Stream here

Acceleration West

Edgewater High School, 5 p.m.

Orange Technical College

Kia Center, 7:30 p.m.



Stream here

Thursday, May 23

East River High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Acceleration East

Oak Ridge, 5 p.m.

Alternative Education

Boone High School, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Winter Park High School

Kia Center, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Olympia High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Timber Creek High School

Kia Center, 2 p.m.



Stream here

Cypress Creek High School

Kia Center, 7:30 p.m.



Stream here

Tuesday, May 28

Wednesday, May 29

University High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

West Orange High School

UCF, 2 p.m.



Stream here

Horizon High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.



Stream here

Thursday, May 30

Ocoee High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Wekiva High School

UCF, 2 p.m.



Stream here

Evans High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.



Stream here

Friday, May 31

Dr. Phillips High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.



Stream here

Oak Ridge High School

UCF, 2 p.m.



Stream here

Read: Orlando man arrested after driving over 140 mph on I-4, troopers say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group