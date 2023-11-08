Orange County shelter takes in 200 stray dogs, waives adoption fees for ‘ready-to-go’ pups

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services has taken in 200 stray dogs in the past week and a half and is now waiving adoption fees for “ready to go” dogs.

After the shelter recently had to turn away dogs due to a canine pneumovirus outbreak, it resumed intakes last week. Officials said the shelter quickly became overwhelmed, taking in 158 dogs between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 alone and then another 40 dogs on Nov. 6.

The shelter is now caring for more than 200 dogs and asking for the community to step forward to adopt, foster or attempt to reunite found dogs with their owners before resorting to bringing them to the shelter.

“Last week we announced our new intake diversion program, an attempt to match struggling pet owners with available community resources to keep them out of the shelter,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “For some pet owners the option to keep the pet wasn’t possible, so there’s a line forming of owned dogs needing to come into the shelter that we won’t be able to help until our dog population is more manageable.”

To cope with the demand, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for “ready to go” dogs, which are already spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

“Shelters across the country are struggling with capacity issues as the number of dogs leaving with adopters, foster parents, rescue groups and their owners aren’t keeping pace with the number coming in,” said Summers. “The most heartbreaking realization is that people in fact do want to adopt, but the vast majority are looking for small dogs or puppies.”

