Orange County Sheriff’s Office encouraging safety with in-person online sales

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re thinking of selling items online for some extra cash, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder to be safe about it.

That means if you’re selling something in person, do so in a public place and use an established, protected meeting spot when available.

Buyers and sellers will often meet in person for sales, but deputies say they’ve seen too many cases where those meetups turn into armed robberies.

That’s why the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to use its E-Commerce Exchange Zone located in the office’s parking lot, which includes 24-hour video surveillance. It’s located at 2500 W. Colonial Drive.

