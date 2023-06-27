Orange County Tax Collector’s downtown Orlando office to temporarily close for renovation, expansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday will be the last day the Orange County Tax Collector’s downtown Orlando office will be open for six months.

The tax collector’s office said the downtown Orlando office, located at 301 Rosalind Ave., will temporarily close for renovation and expansion work.

“The new-and-improved office will allow us to serve even more customers and provide more services to the residents of Orange County,” Tax Collector Scott Randolph said.

While the Rosalind Avenue office is under construction, the tax collector said they will open a temporary office with limited driver’s license, tag, and title services at its Property Tax Department, located two blocks away at 200 S. Orange Ave.

Randolph said an announcement for the temporary office opening date is expected in the coming days, but they anticipate it could open as early as the second week of July.

You can see a list of all county locations here.

