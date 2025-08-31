Angel Army prevention initiative aims to combat fentanyl crisis in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, a significant time for communities to unite and raise awareness. Chris Delgado has generously pledged $2 million to combat the fentanyl crisis, supporting a heartfelt initiative called Angel Army.

Angel Army is a national overdose prevention initiative led by grieving parents and supported by Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which was founded by David and Jackie Siegel after their daughter’s death in 2015.

“I picked Victoria’s Voice and Angel Army because I saw the impact that fentanyl on drug addictions has in families like it had in my personal life growing up,” said Chris Delgado, who leads Goliath Ventures.

The $2 million donation from Delgado will support the launch of Angel Army, which aims to tackle the increasing fentanyl crisis nationwide. The initiative will base its operations in Orlando, serving as a central hub.

Thanks to the support from Victoria’s Voice Foundation and the generous financial contribution from Chris Delgado, Angel Army is now in a strong position to make a meaningful difference in tackling the fentanyl crisis.

