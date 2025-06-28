Orlando man faces jail time for threatening a federal official and officers, attorneys say

ORLANDO, Fla. — United States Attorneys have announced the indictment of a 58-year-old Orlando man for threatening to injure and kill the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, as well as retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer through threats.

Salvatore Russotto has been charged with threatening to harm and kill a woman, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and with retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer through threats. Lawyers highlight that an indictment is a formal accusation of violating federal law; defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The indictment by US Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe states Russotto made online threats on May 19. If convicted on both counts, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Russotto’s online postings included statements such as “A slow painful death for HABBA,” “Eliminate HABBA. 86 Traitor. Death penalty for all traitors,” and “I HOPE YOU DIE A PAINFUL DEATH,” which are considered true threats of violence.

Legal action against Russotto will move forward as investigators and prosecutors tackle the serious threats made against a federal official.

Authorities from the FBI’s Newark and Tampa Field Offices, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, are looking into this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara Wick will lead the prosecution.

