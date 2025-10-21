‘Sip and Screen’ event at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital promotes Breast Cancer Awareness

CLERMONT, Fla. — Orlando Health Hospital in Clermont is hosting a ‘Sip and Screen’ event on October 28th to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The event, scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the hospital on Don Wickham Drive, will provide free mammograms and doctor consultations.

The ‘Sip and Screen’ event will feature health screenings, a DIY flower bar, and mocktails. By providing free mammograms for early breast cancer detection, it encourages residents to take proactive health measures.

The ‘Sip and Screen’ event at Orlando Health Hospital offers a community-focused opportunity to prioritize health in a supportive environment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group