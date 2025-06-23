Workshop focuses on St. Johns River basin, aiming to protect this vital natural resource

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County will host a public workshop at the Christmas Civic Center on June 24 to discuss special protections for the St. Johns River basin.

The workshop focuses on issues in the St. Johns River basin, which features floodplain systems vital for stormwater storage and aquifer replenishment. It also supports rare species like the Florida panther and black bears.

It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Christmas Civic Center, 23760 E Colonial Drive, Christmas, FL 32709.

Key topics at the workshop include floodplain functions, development pressures, habitat connectivity and loss, and the status of threatened and endangered species. A technical study by Orange County will be presented to analyze ecological challenges in the basin.

Attendees can engage with technical staff, ask questions, and give feedback on conservation priorities.

The workshop is an important move forward in caring for our environment and helps protect the special ecosystem of the St. Johns River basin.

Community involvement is encouraged to help shape conservation efforts.

