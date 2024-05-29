Organization in need of support to continue providing free education to pre-k students with cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dressed in caps and gowns, proud children crossed the stage Wednesday to solidify their preschool graduation. This ceremony was a special one.

The 14 graduating students attend The Morgan Center, a school dedicated to educating young kids diagnosed with cancer for free.

“Preschool is a major part of their foundation, of their education, of their socialization, of their emotional growth,” Nancy Zuch, the Director and Co-Founder of The Morgan Center, said. “People don’t realize when children have cancer, they miss out on those experiences.”

The Zuch family created The Morgan Center 20 years ago after their then two-year-old daughter, Morgan, was diagnosed with cancer. She now teaches the kids who are walking in her shoes.

“I know what they’re going through,” Morgan said. “The Morgan Center brings happiness during such a dark time in their lives. Something I didn’t have. This gives them a normal childhood.”

Knox and Mandy Burns’ daughter, Mabel Breck, was one of the graduating students.

She was diagnosed with cancer at two years old.

For the family, The Morgan Center has been a beacon of hope.

“Most of these kids are ignored,” Burns said. “They can’t go to school, so they’re forgotten about. They’re just kind of in the hospital for chemo or hiding at home away from germs. To have this has been life changing for us. I don’t know where we’d be without it.”

To continue providing this life changing education for free, The Morgan Center needs support. The founders are asking the community to refer a family in need or to reach out to get involved or donate.

