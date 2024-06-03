Orlando among fastest-growing freelancer markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida is a growing haven for freelancers, according to a new report from Fiverr International Ltd.

The report shows Orlando is among the fastest-growing markets for freelance workers between 2018-2023, joining other Sunbelt metros in Miami, Las Vegas, Houston and Tampa.

Fiverr analyzed multiple data sources, including information from the U.S. Census Bureau, to rank the top 30 U.S. cities by freelance population, revenue and services offered.

