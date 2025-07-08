Orlando attorney suspended 30 days for questioning a trial judge’s integrity, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando attorney has been suspended for 30 days by The Florida Bar following a court order on June 26 due to statements he made impugning a trial judge’s integrity.

Jerry Girley represented a plaintiff in a civil case where a jury awarded $2.75 million, but Judge Kevin Weiss overturned the verdict, ruling there was not enough evidence of racial discrimination in the plaintiff’s termination from a local hospital.

Girley publicly accused Judge Weiss of racism and claimed the verdict was reversed due to the plaintiff’s race, prompting a Florida Bar complaint for alleged professional conduct violations. Additionally, Girley’s daughter, Brooke Girley, posted social media comments criticizing the judge’s decision, which also contributed to the Bar’s complaint against both attorneys.

Jerry Girley expressed his belief that his statements were true and argued that he was exercising his First Amendment rights. He stated, “I’m deeply concerned, troubled, I feel that my first amendment rights… are being impinged upon.”

Girley’s attorney, David Winker, defended his client’s right to speak out against perceived injustices, arguing that attorneys should not be silenced from expressing their opinions about the legal system. The Florida Bar’s complaint against Brooke Girley is scheduled and the judge will advise the Florida Supreme Court on possible disciplinary measures.

The Florida Supreme Court will ultimately determine the future of Jerry and Brooke Girley’s legal careers, with possible outcomes such as suspension or disbarment.

