Orlando to begin restoration efforts on 99-year-old Maxey-Crooms House

Maxey-Crooms House Last year, the state of Florida awarded $1 million to bring the home back to its former glory. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are looking for minority-owned businesses to help restore a historic home in the Parramore neighborhood.

The Maxey-Crooms House, which is located at 638 W. Anderson St., is 99 years old.

Officials say it reflects the community’s resilience and shared history.

Last year, the state of Florida awarded $1 million to bring the home back to its former glory.

City Commissioner Regina Hill said the home will continue to represent the neighborhood.

“What the people of Parramore and this community going through years and years of peaks and lows. But we are still standing, just like that home there,” Hill said.

City officials expect the restoration process to start next April and finish by April of 2025.

