Orlando City end season after loss in Eastern Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong season ended Saturday for the Orlando City Soccer Club after losing to the New York Red Bulls 1-0.

Supporters of the team said it was still a robust season after making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Inter & Co. Stadium.

“This is the culmination of everything we have done for the last ten years, but for this season. We started off slow like Orlando does. We build at the end of the year, and the folks are here to support our team,” said Cameron Caldwell, Ruckus Organization Council Member.

Caldwell and the Ruckus Organization tailgated Saturday blocks away from the stadium. Following the tailgating party, supporters followed the team’s bus to the stadium by marching Westmoreland Dive to Church Street.

Saturday marked a disappointing finish for Orlando City after a strong regular season. As the Red Bulls scored early in the second half, despite several attempts to balance the scoreboard, Orlando unfortunately couldn’t break through the Red Bull’s defense.

Supporters for the team are sad Orlando didn’t win but said they played a darn good season.

“Orlando is an amazing city. An amazing metropolitan area, and we’ve got an amazing soccer team to represent it,” said Dan Conlee, Ruckus Organization Founder.

