Orlando City wins game 2, advance to Round 2 of the MLS Cup Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Orlando City beat Nashville SC, 1-0, to win the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

After the international break, the Lions will return to Exploria Stadium to play Atlanta United or the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Orlando scored the only goal in the 6-minute when Iván Angulo capitalized on a mistake by Nashville.

Dax McCarty, a Winter Park native, tried to pass the ball back to defender Walker Zimmerman, but the touch was soft, and Angulo was able to intercept.

Angulo made a couple of moves in the box before getting off a shot that deflected off a Nashville defender’s leg, sending a looping ball over the head of Joe Willis.

This was the Lions’ first road playoff win in club history and continues a six game winning streak., dating back to September 30 against Montreal.

Atlanta and Columbus will play a third and final game in Columbus on November 12 at 7 p.m.

Atlanta beat Columbus Tuesday evening, 4-2, to tie the series and force a knockout game to advance to Round 2 and head to Orlando.

FC Cincinnati sits above Orlando for home field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Cincinnati is awaiting the winner of Philadelphia and New England, who have their game 2 Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

If Cincinnati fails in the second round and Orlando advances, the Lions will host the Eastern Conference finals and be in a spot to host the MLS Cup Finals.

