Orlando communities honor mass shooting victims in vigil

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several communities gathered together in Orlando on Friday to honor the victims of the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings.
The vigil honored people who were killed in gun violence.
The League of Women Voters, March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action and more than a dozen other community partners took part in the vigil.
Florida U.S. Rep. Anna Eskamani led the efforts.
"Orlando is no stranger to gun violence. Here in our community we lost 49 mostly queer black and brown people in a nightclub to gun violence, so our community is aware of that pain. We come together tonight to not only remember those we have lost in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton but also to honor their lives by actively empowering others," Eskamani said.
The vigil served also served as a loud, local call for more gun control.
The event comes after 22 people were killed in El Paso and nine were killed in Dayton, Ohio in two mass shootings last weekend.
