Deputies: Seminole High School students seeking ‘bounty’ triggered lockdown at Lake Mary High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies have identified the two teens who they say trespassed on Lake Mary High School’s campus Monday morning, triggering a brief lockdown.

Zion Hooks and Jeremiah Parker, both 19 years old, were arrested Monday afternoon and charged with trespassing on school grounds and disrupting school functions.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Parker drove Hooks and himself to Lake Mary High School just before 11 a.m. and entered the parking lot.

After parking, deputies say the teens spoke to a Lake Mary High School student in front of the school’s auditorium and said they were there for a “bounty” before making their way into the school’s main building and entering the main hallway.

The student who saw Hooks and Parker notified school officials and resource deputies who then began a search for the two trespassers.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies reviewed the school’s surveillance video and saw Hooks and Parker enter the main hallway just after 11 a.m., during class change before the school’s first lunch.

The school activated a Code Red lockdown at approximately 11:20 a.m. after deputies failed to find Hooks and Parker on campus.

The lockdown was lifted after approximately 45 minutes, but not before school functions were thoroughly disrupted, deputies said.

Shortly after noon Monday, deputies say they found the two suspects back at Seminole High School and arrested them.

Both Hooks and Parker were taken to the Seminole County jail to be processed and have since been released on bond.

