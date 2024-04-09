Happening today: ULA set to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United Launch Alliance is counting down to the final launch of its Delta IV Heavy rocket.

Tuesday’s liftoff is scheduled for 12:53 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA scrubbed the launch two weeks ago because of an issue with a pipe.

The rocket will help carry out the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

After this mission, the company will start using its new Vulcan rocket.

Officials said weather is 90% favorable for today’s launch.

The countdown for the final rocket in the Delta era is starting for #DeltaIVHeavy to launch #NROL70 today at 12:53pmEDT (1653 UTC). The team is not tracking any issues that would preclude a launch of #TheDeltaFinale and weather is 90% GO as we enter the count.… pic.twitter.com/VlfAEQOKaq — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 9, 2024

