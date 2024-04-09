‘It was incredible’: Hundreds of Central Florida families watch the solar eclipse

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was good while it lasted -- the total eclipse of the sun is now officially over.

The phenomenon lasted about 3 hours, leaving millions of Americans temporarily in the dark.

In Central Florida, spectators flocked to the Orlando Science Center, where hundreds of families showed up for a viewing party.

“It’s a half of a moon, it’s orange, and it’s kind of glowing like neon orange,” said Cali, a visitor at the Orlando Science Center.

It’s a rare event – the last time a total eclipse of the sun was visible from the United States was in 2017; the one before was more than 100 years ago.

“We’re here to see the solar eclipse and celebrate my daughter’s birthday,” Josh Kinny, who brought his daughter, Raegan, to watch the eclipse. “Every year on her birthday, we do something different, like a father-daughter day, so this all correlated perfectly.”

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from Central Florida will occur in August 2045.

Volusia County school allows students to watch the eclipse outside of the classroom River Springs Middle School students in Orange City witnessed the solar eclipse on Monday. (WFTV)

“I’m told, at my age, my friends will wheel me out on my wheelchair so I can see totality here,” said Eric Hoin with the Central Florida Astronomical Society. “I’m looking forward to that.”

About 32 million Americans saw the sun fully covered by the moon. In Central Florida, seeing just about 60% of sun coverage was possible, but that was no problem at the Science Center.

“It’s fascinating; we don’t get to see it this every day. Pretty cool!” said Gabriel Vasquez, who was visiting the center with his daughter Savana.

One Central Florida photographer traveled all the way to Canada just to get a better view of the eclipse.

“It was incredible! There were some low clouds but stayed away, truly daytime turned into nighttime,” said Steven Madow, whose photographic work is composed of breathtaking celestial pictures. “This was our second total solar eclipse, and we already have eyes in 2026 in Spain, 2028 in Australia, and 2045 in Orlando.”

2024 solar eclipse WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: Arsalan Ahmed of Alexandria, VA and Lizzie Pittinger, from Washington, DC test out their eclipse glasses as they and other people gather on the National Mall to view the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

People safely look to the skies for today's solar eclipse People in Orlando had a chance to see the rare phenomenon on Monday. (WFTV)

