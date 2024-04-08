Lake Mary High School briefly placed on lockdown due to students from different school on campus

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools officials issued a “Code Red” lockdown for Lake Mary High School Monday morning due to a law enforcement response.

A message from the school district to Lake Mary High School parents Monday morning said the Code Red response was initiated out of an abundance of caution while they worked with local law enforcement officials to find two students from another school who were on campus.

According to the school district’s emergency response guide, a Code Red is used anytime there’s an “unauthorized intruder” or potential threat to campus safety.

During that time, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

