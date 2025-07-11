Crews battle brush fire in Sanford

SANDFORD, Fla. — A brush fire near Skyway Drive in Sanford has spread to 10 acres and multiple firefighting units are actively working to contain it.

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) and Florida Fire Service are on the scene, while the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Alert is conducting bucket drops to control the blaze.

Seminole County Fire Department Residents may see some ash near Sanford as there is a working brush fire.

The fire is approaching Lake Jesup, but officials have confirmed that no lives or homes are in immediate danger. Residents might see ash falling, but they are advised not to call 911 unless they see direct smoke columns.

Since there is no immediate danger to homes or lives, firefighting efforts remain focused on controlling the fire’s spread.

