Firefighters rescue several dogs after fire tears through Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Summerfield family was burned out of their home early Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a 911 caller prompted firefighters to rush to the 6900 block of SE 147th Street.

Crews arrived to an active house fire.

As some firefighters began an offensive attack on the blaze, others began searching the home for possible occupants.

READ: Trial begins Monday for man accused of strangling, killing pregnant stepmom

Officials said two residents inside were able to escape the house and were not hurt.

Firefighters declared the fire under control after about 20 minutes on scene.

Summerfield house fire (Marion County Fire Rescue)

They said they were then able to rescue five dogs, but a puppy could not be located.

READ: 16 year old stabbed and injured during a fight in Clermont

The American Red Cross also responded to help the displaced family.

MCFR said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group