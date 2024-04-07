16 year old stabbed and injured during a fight in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — A teenage girl was injured in a stabbing Friday night, police say the girl was stabbed in the neck during an argument between two groups.

According to Clermont police, there was some dispute that started at a local high school earlier in the week.

A school resource officer got wind of a plan to settle the dispute Friday night somewhere in town.

When officers arrived they discovered a juvenile female suffering from what appeared to be a wound to her neck caused by a sharp object.

The majority of juveniles involved had dispersed prior to police arrival, only the victim’s friends remained.

Officers rendered immediate medical attention, however the victim was transported via helicopter to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an apparent stab wound to her neck.

The victim is in stable condition receiving medical attention at ORMC and expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested a 16 year old girl and charged her with with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm and Affray.

“We are encouraged that the victim’s health continues to improve as she remains in stable condition. We would like to commend our Clermont Police Officers for their quick response as well as our Detectives for their dedication and commitment resulting in the successful identification and arrest of the suspect. We would also like to thank the Groveland Police Department for its assistance. Finally, we would be remiss not to thank the Clermont community and general public for the tremendous amount of support and investigative information provided to our detectives, which resulted in this quick identification and arrest.” Stated Chief Broadway

