SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night.

The rocket carrying the Bandwagon-1 mission is set to liftoff from Kennedy Space Center at 7:16 p.m.

It will be launched from Launch Complex 39A.

Backup opportunities will be available on Monday.

This will be the 14th flight of the first stage booster for this mission, which has supported nine Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Bandwagon-1 mission will have 11 spacecraft onboard, some from defense technology companies.

These include:

KOREA’s 425Sat

HawkEye’s Clusters 8 & 9

Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6

iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-II

Capella Space’s Capella-14

Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s TSAT-1A

