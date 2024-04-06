Orlando Science Center will open a new ‘Life’ exhibit this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The largest and most complex exhibit at the Orlando Science Center is opening to the public this week.

Guests can visit the Life exhibit on Thursday, Apr. 10 for hands-on learning experiences.

The nature and conservation area tells the story of Earth from the animals’ point of view.

Animals and immersive habitats include a sloth, tamarin monkeys, sharks and alligators.

There will be three world environments: ocean, rainforest and swamp.

The exhibit will also show guests how they can make a positive impact on the environment around them.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, the Board of County Commissioners and the Orange County tourism community helped fund the new exhibit.

