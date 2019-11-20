0 Orlando Dreamers: Magic co-founder dreams of bringing professional baseball to town

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man who helped bring professional basketball to Orlando seeks to do the same thing with professional baseball.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams said he wants to create a Major League Baseball team in Orlando called the Orlando Dreamers.

He said he called the MLB commissioner's office Wednesday and left him a message about his plan.

When asked about a location for a stadium, Williams said that he will not start searching for one until he can gauge Central Florida residents' interest in supporting such a franchise.

He said that professional baseball has not worked well in Miami or Tampa but that he is convinced the Orlando market would be different.

Williams said even if 2% of the region's tourists watch the games, the team would draw 1.6 million people per year. He said he thinks the team could eventually draw 3 million people per year.

He said he now waits to see how much the community is willing to embrace the proposed team.

"We're the largest market that doesn't have a Major League Baseball team or an NFL team," Williams said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during a recent appearance on "Central Florida Spotlight" that he would be on board with such a team.

"You know I'm a fan and passionate about baseball," he said. "So if there is a way to do it, I would probably be down for that."

He said he would push for another stadium near downtown Orlando to complement the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium.

