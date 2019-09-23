Orlando envisions multimillion dollar park under I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - New renderings show a planned park project the City of Orlando wants to create under I-4.
The concept, called "Under I-4," details four blocks of an entertainment complex city officials want to install to revitalize a section of downtown.
A flyover showed a splash park, sports fields and courts, food court, playground and a recreational area for numerous games and sports.
The park, which is slated to begin construction in 2023, would run from Church Street to Washington Street
The city has not yet hired a designer to begin completing the project.
City officials said construction for the project will not commence until the I-4 Ultimate Project is complete.
Officials also said the $15 million to $20 million project will receive a $4.5 million contribution from the Florida Department of Transportation and $3.5 million contribution from the city.
The city had hoped to have a designer in place from this fall, but said a hire is now expected for next summer 2020.
