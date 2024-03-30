Orlando Executive Airport hosts 5K in support of a good cause

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Executive Airport hosted its 12th annual “Run for the Angels” 5K.

Runners made it to the airport early at 7:30 Saturday morning as they prepared for the race.

Event Organizers say the proceeds from this race will support Angel Flight Southeast, a non-profit that provides free air transportation to medical facilities when commercial flights are unavailable or unaffordable.

“We’re out here for the Run for the Angels and its so great because we’re gonna have record-breaking numbers after covid to be able to support our mission of taking children and adults to the doctors that can save their lives” Steve Purello Executive Director, Angel Flights Southeast.

This year’s race set itself apart from previous years cause the runners actually got to run on the raceway.

