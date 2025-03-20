Orlando fabricator reveals highs of crafting Disney magic, tips to win contract

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Icarus Exhibits, an Orlando-based specialty fabrication company, has been a Walt Disney World contractor for decades. Today, the Mouse accounts for about 75% of the firm’s revenue.

Project Manager Jennifer Smith shared some advice for businesses that want to win a contract with Disney.

“Be persistent. You’re going to be put through the ringer, but it’s worth it in the long run. They’re very particular and precise to work for,” she said. “If you get a contract, be willing to change course halfway through to fit some design amendments or some of the safety concerns. The average person has no idea what we go through just to meet the safety concerns.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group